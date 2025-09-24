Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Position in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,084,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,005,000 after buying an additional 510,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after buying an additional 592,107 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 9.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,474,000 after buying an additional 447,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after buying an additional 480,671 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACVA opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.68. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $551,140.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,309.85. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,616.96. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,089 shares of company stock worth $794,433. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

