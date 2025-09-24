Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,465 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 41.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Fortive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Fortive by 3.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Melius Research upgraded Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.Fortive’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

