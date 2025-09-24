Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Domo has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $706.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.190–0.110 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at -0.070–0.030 EPS. Analysts expect that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

