DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Given New $30.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $18.75 to $30.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.2269 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 202.0%. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 769.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 52.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 11.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

