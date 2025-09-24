Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Shares Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 649,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,536,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Equillium to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Equillium had a negative return on equity of 139.56% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

