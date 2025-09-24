Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of DG stock opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.29. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

