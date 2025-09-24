Evercore ISI Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $150.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $123.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.70. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $122.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $12,854,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after buying an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after buying an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

