Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) & International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Head-To-Head Survey

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $826.42 million 5.22 $409.17 million $6.62 10.49 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $292.68 million 2.53 $88.46 million $126.87 8.09

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

65.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $20.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. International Bancshares pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. International Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

International Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 39.51% 14.37% 2.56% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 30.61% 15.03% 1.64%

Summary

International Bancshares beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; online banking services; and investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

