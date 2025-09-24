Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,502,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,408 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after buying an additional 746,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after acquiring an additional 83,147 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.9%

DD opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.