Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,502,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,408 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after buying an additional 746,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after acquiring an additional 83,147 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.9%
DD opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92.
Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours
In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.
DuPont de Nemours Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
