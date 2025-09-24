Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PH opened at $760.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $779.77.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
