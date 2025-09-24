Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 111.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,313,000 after buying an additional 1,058,731 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.31, for a total transaction of $11,048,707.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $7,299,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,055 shares of company stock worth $250,222,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $265.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.55. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.59 and a 12 month high of $278.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on DoorDash from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.76.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

