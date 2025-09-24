Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 5,417 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

