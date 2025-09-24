Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,519.28. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.