Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 323 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 240.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $2,238,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,739,005.60. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,946 shares of company stock valued at $32,306,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.1%

MU stock opened at $166.41 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $170.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.