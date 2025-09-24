Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 3,634 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $623,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.