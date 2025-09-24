Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 4,002 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,287,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 980.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 711,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 645,500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 416,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 311,232 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,510,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.