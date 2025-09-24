Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 688 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 93.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The firm has a market cap of $208.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.45.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

