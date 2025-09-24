Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

