Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PayPal by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,206,000 after buying an additional 1,936,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $140,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.5%

PayPal stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.