Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $321.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $325.36.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.