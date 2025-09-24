Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 407.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after buying an additional 12,825,586 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,020,000 after buying an additional 370,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,028,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,413,000 after purchasing an additional 229,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

NYSE TGT opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

