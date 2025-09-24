Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF $RSPG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 736.1% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 403,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,008,000 after buying an additional 68,223 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2,831.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 102,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 2.2%
RSPG opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $439.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
