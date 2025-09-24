Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.36. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

