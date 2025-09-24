Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,923,000 after purchasing an additional 860,239 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,796,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,571,000 after purchasing an additional 216,119 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.