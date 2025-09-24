Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Mondelez International by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 75,319 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Mondelez International by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

