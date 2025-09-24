Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $289.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $358.88.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.81.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

