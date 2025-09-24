Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF $DWAS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,444,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,284,000 after acquiring an additional 326,818 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 32,640.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 142,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 142,312 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,155.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,753,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.94 and a 1-year high of $104.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

