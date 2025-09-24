Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,411,000 after buying an additional 180,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,125,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,923,000 after buying an additional 278,079 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,617,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,362,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,395,000 after buying an additional 673,678 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $98.50. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3141 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

