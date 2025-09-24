Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $149.38 and a one year high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.99 and a 200 day moving average of $173.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The company had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

