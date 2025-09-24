FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Daiwa Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $243.00 target price (down previously from $249.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $233.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. FedEx’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,705,391,000 after buying an additional 211,165 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,482,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,292,016,000 after buying an additional 649,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,545,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,033,208,000 after acquiring an additional 94,136 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $850,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,273 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

