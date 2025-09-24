Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

