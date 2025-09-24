Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

FITB opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.