Financial Contrast: bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) & SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC)

bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) and SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get bioMerieux alerts:

Volatility and Risk

bioMerieux has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBC Medical Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.5% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioMerieux $4.31 billion 3.71 $467.68 million N/A N/A SBC Medical Group $205.42 million 2.15 $46.61 million $0.32 13.28

This table compares bioMerieux and SBC Medical Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

bioMerieux has higher revenue and earnings than SBC Medical Group.

Profitability

This table compares bioMerieux and SBC Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioMerieux N/A N/A N/A SBC Medical Group 17.71% 20.76% 15.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for bioMerieux and SBC Medical Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioMerieux 0 1 0 0 2.00 SBC Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

SBC Medical Group beats bioMerieux on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioMerieux

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux S.A. develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. It also provides a suite of software products and services that collect, analyze, and merge various sources of data to make decisions under the BIOMÉRIEUX VISION SUITE name; designs, manufactures, and maintains instruments and software; and designs and manufactures reagents for in vitro diagnostic tests. The company serves clinical and hospital laboratories, physicians, blood banks, vets, and industrial control laboratories. bioMérieux S.A. was formerly known as B-D Mérieux. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy-l'Étoile, France. bioMérieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux SA.

About SBC Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

Receive News & Ratings for bioMerieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMerieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.