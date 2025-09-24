First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

