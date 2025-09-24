First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 103.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,354,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,841,000 after acquiring an additional 700,521 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 813,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,484,000 after purchasing an additional 218,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 802,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 180,581 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 489,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after buying an additional 86,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,989,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $97.57.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

