FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after buying an additional 33,674 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.9%

FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.