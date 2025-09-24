Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $97.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-five have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.0333.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Up 0.3%

FTNT stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.73.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,686,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,684,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,183,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,085,244,000 after acquiring an additional 862,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,091,000 after acquiring an additional 828,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,640,900,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,248,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,718,000 after purchasing an additional 677,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.