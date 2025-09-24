Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fortive were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 181.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 96.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,432 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,509,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 212,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,691,000 after buying an additional 109,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Stock Performance
Fortive stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31.
Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Fortive Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius Research raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
