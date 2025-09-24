Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Up 9.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $28.26. Approximately 428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 17.29% of Franklin Exponential Data ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global companies believed to benefit from or facilitate Big Data and its applications such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, software-as-a-service, and personalized advertising and healthcare.

