Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Gartner were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Gartner alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Gartner by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $258.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.23 and a 200-day moving average of $368.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.