GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $305.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.60. The firm has a market cap of $323.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $305.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GatePass Capital LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 23.4% in the second quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,122,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

