GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $350.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. GE Aerospace traded as high as $305.70 and last traded at $305.37, with a volume of 320067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.02.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GatePass Capital LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,146,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $323.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.60.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

