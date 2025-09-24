Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.0250.

Get Getty Images alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GETY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Getty Images from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Getty Images from $7.70 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.85 target price (down previously from $2.05) on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GETY

Getty Images Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of GETY stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 12.19%.The business had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Getty Images has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 16,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $33,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 159,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,456.74. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,650 shares of company stock worth $177,664. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Getty Images by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 246,403 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at about $4,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Getty Images by 43.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 742,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 228,532 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.