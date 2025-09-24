Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODO) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33. 3,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

