GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in GoDaddy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $25,582,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.51 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $988,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 412,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,599,763.65. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $169,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 253,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,067,210.91. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,638. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

