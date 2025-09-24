Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Shares Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

