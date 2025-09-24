Grand Canyon Education’s (LOPE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of LOPE opened at $212.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $130.69 and a 52 week high of $214.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 395.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 363.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

