Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRND. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Grindr has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 0.25.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Grindr had a negative net margin of 14.41% and a positive return on equity of 84.93%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Grindr’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Grindr will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grindr news, CFO Vandana Mehta-Krantz sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $735,812.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 688,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,113.83. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zachary Katz sold 14,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $282,840.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 595,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,455,906. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,594 shares of company stock worth $1,543,461. Insiders own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRND. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Grindr in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,049,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Grindr in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,320,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter worth $16,618,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Grindr by 1,060.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 709,857 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Grindr by 288.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 618,227 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

