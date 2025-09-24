Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,418,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $242.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.44. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $272.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,535 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total value of $1,874,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,111 shares in the company, valued at $19,182,132.36. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $3,854,104.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 158,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,606,129.46. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,427 shares of company stock worth $27,618,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

