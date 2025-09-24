Haemonetics’ (HAE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $86.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

Haemonetics Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $94.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $321.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 591.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 149,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

